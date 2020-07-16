Govt school teachers to work from home

Teachers in government schools have been asked to work from home up to July 31.

A reminder issued by department of public instruction directed all teachers and non-teaching staff, except those who have been deputed for SSLC evaluation and Covid-19 related work, to work from home and not to leave the central working place until further orders from the department.

The teachers have been asked to leave their contact details and e-mail address with school principals and in case of online teaching, they should be ready to take classes.