Govt schools to be shut on July 09?

Following a bundh call given by the State Primary School Teachers' Association, all government schools across the state, will be shut down on July 9 (Tuesday).

Mounting pressure on the state government for the fulfilment of the long pending demands, the association has passed a resolution in its recent meeting to boycott classes on July 9 across the state.

Basavaraj Gurikar, president of the Association, said, "Several of our demands have been pending before the government. Despite repeated approach, our demands have not been considered by the government. Hence we have decided to boycott classes and called for a state-wide bundh."

Major demands:

* Extension of graduate-level pay scale for primary school teachers who are graduates

* Establish pre-primary classes in all 46,000 government primary schools across the state

* Revert back to the old pension scheme instead of the new pension scheme

* Consider recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission