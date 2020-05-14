'Govt should help private schools'

"The private schools are in distress following lockdown. The government should extend assistance to private schools," said MLC S L Bhoje Gowda.

Speaking at a meeting of private school headteachers organised by the Private Schools Federation, he said, "Only a few schools collect exorbitant fees. Private schools have been imparting quality education. The private school management have been struggling to pay salaries of the teachers and staff since the lockdown. The state government should reimburse the fee of the students who are studying in private schools under RTE Act."

He urged the department of public instruction to withdraw the circular on paying salary to teachers and staff of private schools as per the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission. The issue will be discussed with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa as well, he added.