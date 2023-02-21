Govt staff body threatens to halt work from March 1

The Karnataka State Government Employees Association has warned the government of boycotting work for an indefinite protest from March 1.

This was decided at an emergency executive meeting convened on Tuesday to discuss the next steps in the wake of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's failing to address their demands in the 2023-24 Budget.

In a statement, the Association said, "We demanded implementation of the 7th Pay Commission to revise salaries and withdrawal of the New Pension Scheme (NPS). We are giving seven days notice to the government to fulfill our demands. Otherwise, we will take out an indefinite protest by boycotting the work from March 1."

Staff attacked?

Meanwhile, members of the NPS Employees Association were allegedly attacked by a section of the Karnataka State Government Employees Association on Tuesday. The fracas is said to have taken place at the meeting to discuss the protest plans.

When the situation went out of control, the police had to intervene.

"We were invited for the discussion. Instead of a discussion, the Karnataka State Government Employees Association president started imposing his agenda. We protested that because of which we were attacked," a member of the NPS Employees Association said.

"We will file a police complaint and stage a statewide protest," another member of the NPS Employees Association said.