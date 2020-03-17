Govt tables supplementary estimates

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tabled supplementary estimates aggregating Rs 11,803.72 crore for the 2019-20 financial year in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Supplementary estimates are additional expenditures incurred by the government over and above the budget provision for the financial year.

The third and final installment of the supplementary estimates include expenditure incurred on flood relief (Rs 280 crore), doles to mutts (Rs 40 crore) and purchase of vehicles for legislators, judges and bureaucrats (Rs 14 crore) among others.

According to the supplementary estimates, however, the government gave Rs 5 crore to the Shivayogi Sri Siddharameshwara Maha Samsthana in Chitradurga and Sri Gurugunda Brahmeshwara Mutt in Ullal, Rs 10 crore for a museum at Sri Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Rs 10 crore for a temple at Devaganagapura village in Afzalpur in Kalaburagi and Rs 10 crore for the construction of Sri Krishna Sevashrama Trust hospital.