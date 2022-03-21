‘Govt to clear survey pendency in six months’

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday told the Assembly that the huge pendency for survey of landholdings or plots will be cleared in six months with the government recruiting 3,000 licenced surveyors.
Ashoka was responding to Varuna MLA Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who raised the shortage of surveyors during the Question Hour.
“There are two lakh survey applications pending. We want to bring this to zero in the next six months. That’s why we’re roping in licensed surveyors,” Ashoka said.
At present, there are 3,379 surveyors working against a sanctioned strength of 4,020. Ashoka added that the government is examining a proposal to fill the vacancies through direct recruitment.
Yathindra expressed concerns that private surveyors will not have the authority to take up survey work. “These contract-basis surveyors won’t have the authority to do ‘darkhast’ committee surveys, lake encroachment surveys’, court-ordered surveys and so on,” he said.
Ashoka said the government has already amended the law to allow the licensed surveyors to do ‘hadbast’ surveys. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri asked Ashoka why surveyors from districts having low workload cannot be moved to locations where there is demand. Kageri lamented that the pendency is so huge that it will take years. “In Siddapur taluk, there are thousands of cases that will take years together,” he said.
Ashoka candidly said: “The problem is they bring pressure. If we post someone in Kalaburagi, they exert pressure and come back.”
Sorab MLA Kumar Bangarappa urged the government to refrain from making use of surveyors on contract.
