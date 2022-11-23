Govt to decide on Murugha mutt affairs soon

Govt to decide on Murugha mutt affairs soon

He said that the law department was going through a report on mutt affairs, submitted by the Chitradurga deputy commissioner

DHNS
DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Nov 23 2022, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 04:14 ist
Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana. Credit: DH Photo

The state government will soon arrive at a decision on management of administrative affairs of the Murugharajendra Mutt, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the law department was going through a report on mutt affairs, submitted by the Chitradurga deputy commissioner.  Replying to a question Bommai said that the police were also investigating the case against former MLA  S K Basavarajan - allegedly instigating two girls to book fake sexual abuse case against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana.

Bommai said that there was no dissidence in the party. “Chitradurga district incharge Minister B C Patil is suffering from knee pain and hence, he did not take part in the Jana Sankalpa yatra and other programmes in the district,” he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai

What's Brewing

Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study

Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study

Ecuador: A new nerve center for global drug trade

Ecuador: A new nerve center for global drug trade

UK medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

UK medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

This Gujarat village doesn't allow political campaigns

This Gujarat village doesn't allow political campaigns

'Bizarre' creatures found in depths of Indian Ocean

'Bizarre' creatures found in depths of Indian Ocean

Communal divides blur at eatery in Muslim graveyard

Communal divides blur at eatery in Muslim graveyard

Remdesivir could reduce Covid mortality if given early

Remdesivir could reduce Covid mortality if given early

Argentina must look past Saudi trauma for shot at glory

Argentina must look past Saudi trauma for shot at glory

 