Govt to decide on Murugha mutt affairs soon

The state government will soon arrive at a decision on management of administrative affairs of the Murugharajendra Mutt, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the law department was going through a report on mutt affairs, submitted by the Chitradurga deputy commissioner. Replying to a question Bommai said that the police were also investigating the case against former MLA S K Basavarajan - allegedly instigating two girls to book fake sexual abuse case against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana.

Bommai said that there was no dissidence in the party. “Chitradurga district incharge Minister B C Patil is suffering from knee pain and hence, he did not take part in the Jana Sankalpa yatra and other programmes in the district,” he added.