Govt to release book on Kengal Hanumanthaiah

The state government is working on a book on former chief minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah and it will be released this year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.
Speaking to media persons here on the occasion of the 115 birth anniversary of Kengal Hanumanthaiah, Bommai said the book will feature the life and achievements of the statesman. This is in addition to a statue of Hanumanthaiah to be unveiled soon on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road. Further, Hanumanthaiah's memorial in Kengal will be turned into Smriti Garden, he added.
Bommai said Hanumanthaiah played a prominent role in the creation of Karnataka and for the construction of the Vidhana Soudha. He was a visionary in Karnataka's development, Bommai said.
