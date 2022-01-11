Govt to resolve guest faculty issues soon: Minister

Govt to resolve guest faculty issues soon: Minister

The guest faculties working at various first grade colleges across Karnataka are on a protest for the last one month

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 11 2022, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 05:51 ist
Ashwath Narayan held a meeting with the Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti and other MLCs. Credit: DH Photo

Reaching out to the protesting guest faculty lecturers, the state government on Tuesday assured them that it will resolve their issues in a day or two.

The guest faculties working at various first grade colleges across Karnataka are on a protest for the last one month demanding job security and a minimum honorarium. 

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan held a meeting with the Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti and other MLCs and assured of resolving the issue in a couple of days. “This meeting should have been chaired by the chief minister. As he is under home isolation and busy with other works, he could not take part in the meeting,” said the
minister. 

He said, “Resolving the issues of guest lecturers is dependent on several factors, including the finances. However, the state government is looking into the demands on compassionate grounds.” 

MLCs Ayanuru Manjunath, Shashil Namoshi, Puttanna, Chidanandagowda, S V Sankanuru, Arun Shahapura, YA Narayanaswamy, K T Srikanthegowda, Bhojegowda, Hanumanth Nirani, G Kumar Naik, IAS, additional chief secretary, Higher Education Department and P Pradeep, commissioner, DCTE, were present during the meeting.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ashwath Narayan
guest teachers
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

Covid positivity rate in Karnataka crosses 10%

Covid positivity rate in Karnataka crosses 10%

SC to pass order on panel to probe PM's security breach

SC to pass order on panel to probe PM's security breach

Millets can boost growth by 26-39%, reveals study

Millets can boost growth by 26-39%, reveals study

Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication

Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication

Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy

Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy

DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis

DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis

 