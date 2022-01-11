Govt to resolve guest faculty issues soon: Minister

Reaching out to the protesting guest faculty lecturers, the state government on Tuesday assured them that it will resolve their issues in a day or two.
The guest faculties working at various first grade colleges across Karnataka are on a protest for the last one month demanding job security and a minimum honorarium.
Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan held a meeting with the Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti and other MLCs and assured of resolving the issue in a couple of days. “This meeting should have been chaired by the chief minister. As he is under home isolation and busy with other works, he could not take part in the meeting,” said the
minister.
He said, “Resolving the issues of guest lecturers is dependent on several factors, including the finances. However, the state government is looking into the demands on compassionate grounds.”
MLCs Ayanuru Manjunath, Shashil Namoshi, Puttanna, Chidanandagowda, S V Sankanuru, Arun Shahapura, YA Narayanaswamy, K T Srikanthegowda, Bhojegowda, Hanumanth Nirani, G Kumar Naik, IAS, additional chief secretary, Higher Education Department and P Pradeep, commissioner, DCTE, were present during the meeting.
