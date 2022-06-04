Govt to revise Basavanna content, probe ‘distorted’ state anthem

In a damage control measure, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday decided to “revise” portions in school textbooks on 12th century social reformer Basavanna while ordering a probe to fish out persons responsible for “distorting” Kuvempu’s state anthem.

With this, Bommai has tried to address concerns raised by powerful pontiffs from Karnataka’s two most influential castes - Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

Bommai made these decisions among others after a 3-hour-long meeting with Primary & Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh.

Also, Bommai said the government has dissolved the textbook revision committee headed by Rohith Chakratirtha citing that its work was finished.

Noting objections raised by Panditaradhya Swami and other Lingayat seers, Bommai specified that the Basavanna content in textbooks framed by the previous Baraguru Ramachandrappa committee and the current one was similar. “It has been decided to revise content on Basavanna in a manner that will not hurt anybody’s sentiments,” Bommai said in a note.

Earlier in the day, Siddalinga Swamy of the influential Siddaganga Mutt had also raised concerns over Basavanna’s portrayal in textbooks.

Next, Bommai pointed out concerns raised by the Adichunchunagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami and others on Kuvempu’s poem being defiled. “The Bengaluru cyber crime police have been asked to investigate and take action against persons who distorted the state anthem,” he said.

This is in connection with a 2017 social media post by Chakratirtha, who had shared the distasteful version of the state anthem.

During the meeting, Nagesh submitted a detailed report to Bommai containing a point-to-point clarification on the allegations made.

No decision was taken on withdrawing the revised textbooks. This ensures that the kids will study them this year.

Justifying the revision, Bommai said such exercises have been done in the past as well. "As there were objectionable contents in some of the previous textbooks, we have revised the Kannada and social science textbooks," he said.

Further, Bommai defended the Chakratirtha panel. The committee has increased the lessons on poet Kuvempu from earlier 7 to 10. He also said that the committee has added a lesson on Bengaluru founder Kempwgowda, a Vokkaliga icon.

Bommai also said that the new textbooks have more religious diversity. “Along with Muslim and Christian religions, the current committee has introduced contents on Hindu religion as well,” he said.