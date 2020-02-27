Govt to set up 25 gaushalas

The state government is mulling to set up 25 gaushalas or cow shelters in different parts of the state to conserve native breeds of cattle, Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said here on Thursday.

He said directions have been issued to deputy commissioners to identify 15-20 acres of land in all districts for the purpose. The gaushalas will jointly be set by the government and 'A' grade temples affiliated to the Muzrai Department, he added.

Poojary said that a committee has also been constituted to chart out measures to prevent leakage of income generated at Muzrai temples and to protect temple and choultry properties under the department. "Commissioner of the department Rohini Sindhuri will submit a report on the same in three months following which measures will be initiated," he said.

Steps are also being taken to upgrade few 'B' and 'C' grade temples of Muzrai to 'A'. There are a few districts in the state which do not have 'A' grade temples. Such districts will benefit from the initiative, he added.