Govt to work with IBM to upgrade SKSJTI

The department of Technical Education would upgrade the Sri Krishnarajendra Silver Jubilee Technological Institute (SKSJTI), Bengaluru, with the help of IBM, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan announced after meeting the delegation from IBM in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

"We will finalise modalities with the company over the development of the college," said the minister.

The delegation expressed interest in sharing knowledge with the government of Karnataka in areas related to cyber security and artificial intelligence. The delegation, led by Sandip Patil, managing director, IBM, South Asia, assured the minister that the company would help the government in drawing up a cyber security policy.

Patil informed the minister about IBM's recent initiative, Security Command Centre in Bengaluru to improve cyber resilience and capacity development of the industry.

Patil said, "Providing adequate cyber security is likely to pose a challenge in the coming days and it is necessary to tackle the issue. The company will provide all assistance to the government in drawing up and implementing a cyber security policy."

Gaurav Sharma, Vice-President, IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software Labs, Kishore Balaji, IBM executive director, government and regulatory affairs – South Asia, IT-BT Director Meena Nagaraj and Director Technical Education P Pradeep were present.

