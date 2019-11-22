Govt told to form committee on prison death relief

The High Court of Karnataka has suggested that the state government constitute a committee headed by a former district judge, comprising members from revenue and police departments, for disposal of applications seeking compensation for families of victims who die in prisons in the state.

The court also advised the government to consider Karnataka State Legal Service Authority's recommendation of Rs 10,000 monthly aid, rather than Rs 15,000 under criteria fixed in 1994 under Karnataka Victims Compensation Scheme. Many insurance companies have adopted this criterion for disbursement of compensation.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation petition filed under the direction of the Supreme Court on supervising the disbursement of compensation for the families of unnatural deaths in prisons.

Chief Justice Oka also directed the government to ensure wide publicity on the compensation for the families of victims of unnatural deaths in prisons through media by publishing information on the scheme. He also asked the government to submit the details about the publicity by December 16.