Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said that the state government could conduct a probe into the protest, violence and police firing in Mangaluru.

“We are yet to decide on the nature of the probe. It will be finalised after holding a meeting with the Home Minister,” Yediyurappa said in Mangaluru on Saturday. Replying to a question, he said that inquiry will also be conducted into allegations of failure on the part of police.