Govt will explain flood damage to PM: BSY

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the State government has planned to make a presentation on flood damage in Karnataka before Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru during his visit on September 7 and 8.

Speaking to media persons at the helipad in the city on Saturday, he said the officials have been directed to prepare for the presentation. Efforts are being made to explain flood damage to the prime minister so that the Centre would release additional funds for flood relief works. More than one lakh houses have to be constructed in the state for flood-victims and compensation has to be given to those lost crops due to flood.

Refuting the Congress party's allegation that the Centre ignored flood-hit Karnataka in lending a helping hand, he said the Centre sent the team to Karnataka on priority basis even when other states are devastated by flood to study flood damage and submit a report for the immediate release of funds. "We are confident that the Centre would release adequate funds to Karnataka towards flood relief works."

On the airport project in Shivamogga, he said the government has released Rs 39 crore for the recommencement of airport project work at Sogane near Shivamogga. The completion of the airport project work would pave the way for the establishment of industries in the district. This would generate employment opportunities for people of the region.

When questioned on opposition to Kalloddu irrigation project by people of Sagar taluk, he said there is no question of dropping the project which would benefit lakhs of farmers of Shikaripur taluk. He also promised that the government would provide compensation and alternate land to those who will be displaced by the project. "I would talk to veteran Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa in this regard and convince him."