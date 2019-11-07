Govt withdraws quota for ULB chief posts

The government informed the high court on that the notification on the reservation of president and vice-president posts in 226 urban local bodies (ULBs), including 58 city municipalities, 116 town municipalities and 92 town panchayats, has been withdrawn.

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi filed an affidavit, on Thursday, before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar, stating that the government had withdrawn the notification dated September 3, 2018, following writ petitions filed in several courts, questioning it.

He said the government had found several procedural lapses and mistakes in the notification, during verification of the criteria mentioned in the notification.