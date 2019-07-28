Gowda non-committal on continuing alliance with Cong

JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda was non-committal about continuing alliance with the Congress.

"H D Kumaraswamy became chief minister based on the directions by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. They will take a decision continuing the alliance with the JD(S) after consulting Congress leaders in the state. We will decide on the alliance after the Congress takes a decision," he told reporters after chairing a meeting with leaders of Mahalakshmi Layout and Yeshwantpur Assembly constituencies at JP Bhavan.

The JD(S) supremo said that he would not say anything at this juncture. Siddaramaiah would be the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly while Kumaraswamy would be the leader of the JD(S) legislature party.

On disqualified rebel legislators, Gowda said, "I don't know what they will speak about me and Kumaraswamy after coming to Bengaluru. I will comment only after they speak."

Gowda said that there was a discussion on organising the party in both the Assembly segments.

"The party workers have expressed their pain. They said that leaders identified by Deve Gowda back-stabbed him. They decided to support me to save the party," he said.

Gowda shed tears saying that he ignored the loyal party workers while taking major decisions.

The JD(S) has convened a meeting of women's wing on Monday. The party has organised a massive rally at Palace Grounds on August 7.