Gowda says JD(S) failed to take care of leaders

Gowda says JD(S) failed to take care of leaders

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS , Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 16 2020, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 23:37 ist

The JD(S) failed to take care of its party leaders which led to severe disillusionment among its cadre, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda has said in a candid letter to his party colleagues.

In the emotional note, Gowda acknowledged that in spite of H D Kumaraswamy being the chief minister in the Congress-JD(S) coalition, the party was unable to cater to the interests of its workers.

“I acknowledge that we have failed in this,” Gowda said. Owing to this, there has been disillusionment among the party workers. This has to be rectified by restrengthening the party, he said. 

While the party wanted to organize a meeting of all its leaders, it has been unable to do so owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I request all the party workers to be active at the grassroots-level at least in the constituency from where you contested the 2018 Assembly elections,” he advised.

Not just that, the ruling party has been taking anti-poor and anti-farmer decisions. The party workers must make the public aware about this, by upholding the values of secularism and social justice, he added. 

Gowda’s letter comes at a time when the party has seen several of its members express discontentment in the recent past. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

H D Deve Gowda
JDS
JDs leader

What's Brewing

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

 