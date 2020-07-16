Gowda says JD(S) failed to take care of leaders

The JD(S) failed to take care of its party leaders which led to severe disillusionment among its cadre, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda has said in a candid letter to his party colleagues.

In the emotional note, Gowda acknowledged that in spite of H D Kumaraswamy being the chief minister in the Congress-JD(S) coalition, the party was unable to cater to the interests of its workers.

“I acknowledge that we have failed in this,” Gowda said. Owing to this, there has been disillusionment among the party workers. This has to be rectified by restrengthening the party, he said.

While the party wanted to organize a meeting of all its leaders, it has been unable to do so owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I request all the party workers to be active at the grassroots-level at least in the constituency from where you contested the 2018 Assembly elections,” he advised.

Not just that, the ruling party has been taking anti-poor and anti-farmer decisions. The party workers must make the public aware about this, by upholding the values of secularism and social justice, he added.

Gowda’s letter comes at a time when the party has seen several of its members express discontentment in the recent past.