Grace time for PwDs in exams: Karnataka HC seeks response from govt, KPSC

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the Karnataka State Public Service Commission (KPSC) and the state government to make their stand clear on following the guidelines issued by the Central government in 2018 under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by the National Federation of the Blind seeking additional grace time of 20 minutes per hour to visually impaired candidates as per the central guidelines in the examination held for gazetted probationers.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka pulled up the KPSC for placing on record that it will not follow the central guidelines as the state has not modified its order issued in October 2007. The bench asked the KPSC whether it will continue to wait for the state order or act on the guidelines issued by the central government. Terming it as a “bold statement” by the public service commission, the bench asked both the state government and the KPSC to make their stands clear within two weeks.

The counsel appearing for the KPSC submitted that the guidelines contained in an office memorandum dated August 29, 2018 issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment have been circulated to all the central government departments. However, the state government had not issued any guidelines as per the advisory of the Centre.