Grant-in-aid: Kannada medium school reps plan stir

The Karnataka State Unaided Schools Colleges Managements & Employees Union will stage a protest at Freedom Park on September 14, demanding grant-in-aid to Kannada medium institutions that started after 1995.

There are over 5,412 Kannada-medium private unaided schools and PU colleges in the state which started after 1995. There are over 12,031 teachers working in these institutions.

"We are planning for an indefinite strike from September 14. This is one of the long-pending demands before the government," union president J C Shivappa said.

Shivappa, in a statement, said the government was making false promises and nothing had been done so far.

"We have been demanding since 2010 to extend grant-in-aid to Kannada-medium schools and colleges started after 1995, but no government has considered our demand," he said.