'Green nod must for 5-star hotel at Jog Falls'

The Jog Management Authority’s attempt to bypass the wildlife and environment clearance procedures to build a five-star hotel at Jog Falls, located close to an eco sensitive zone (ESZ), has been thwarted as the Forest Department has told the authorities to follow rules.

Over the past few months, activists have led a sustained campaign against the proposals by the authority. Apart from the five-star hotel to be built under public private partnership (PPP), officials had also proposed to construct a ropeway and other infrastructure.

Following a series of complaints made to the state government as well as the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), the Centre advised the state to look into the matter.

“Following instructions from the state and the Centre, the authority has been told that the present proposal cannot be accepted. The authority has to now follow the due process and submit detailed applications, including an environment impact assessment, for consideration of the proposal,” sources in the government said.

In his complaint, activist Giridhar, had noted that the land in Nadawada Talakalale village in Sagar taluk falls within the deemed ESZ of the Sharavathi Valley Lion Tailed Macaque Sanctuary.

“The forests around the proposed project are home to critically endangered and threatened species,” he noted.

Check out latest videos from DH: