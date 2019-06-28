‘Green Tax’ proposed for vehicles in Bandipur

The Forest Department will submit a proposal to the Revenue Department, urging imposition of a ‘Green Tax’ for inter-state vehicles plying on the national highway passing through Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

The officials claim that the Green Tax system is already in place in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala states. If it is implemented in Bandipur, it will be the first in the state, to have the Green Tax system.

Speaking to DH, Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director T Balachandra confirmed that the department is preparing a proposal to be submitted to the Revenue Department.

According to the proposal, the vehicles from Karnataka will be spared from the new tax, on the lines of the neighbouring states. The main objective of Green Tax on the vehicles is because they are also responsible for environmental pollution, he said.

If it comes into force, all vehicles, including two-wheelers, will have to pay the tax. The Green Tax system is adopted in foreign countries also. It was first introduced in Delhi, three years ago in Tamil Nadu and one and a half-year back in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, he explained.

Balachandra clarified that the tax will be collected by the Revenue Department and not by the Forest department. The tax is from Rs 20 to Rs 100 in other states. We propose to fix the same tax here, Balachandra said.