Groundwater extraction has risen in Karnataka in 2022: report

The extraction of groundwater has increased in Karnataka in 2022, when compared to 2020, according to a latest report, prepared by Central government, on status of groundwater.

“There is marginal increase in the current annual groundwater extraction for all uses from 10.63 BCM (billion cubic meters) in 2020 to 11.22 BCM in 2022 in Karnataka. Hence, the stage of groundwater extraction has increased from 64.85 per cent in 2020 to 69.93 per cent in 2022,” said the report titled, ‘Dynamic Ground Water Resources of India-2022’.

The report, prepared by the Central Ground Water Board in the Jal Shakti Ministry, said that as compared to 2020 assessment, there was decrease in annual groundwater recharge in 2022 from 18.16 BCM to 17.74 BCM, and annual extractable groundwater resources from 16.40 BCM to 16.04 BCM.

“This is mainly due to a decrease in recharge due to surface water irrigation and groundwater irrigation,” the report said.

The annual groundwater recharge has been assessed as 17.74 BCM and the annual extractable groundwater resource is 16.04 BCM. The current annual groundwater extraction is 11.22 BCM and the stage of groundwater extraction is 69.93 per cent.

Out of the 234 assessment units (taluks) in Karnataka, 49 units (20.94 per cent) have been categorized as ‘Over Exploited’, 11 units (4.70 per cent) as ‘Critical’, 35 units (14.96 per cent) as ‘Semi Critical’ and 139 units (59.40 per cent) have been categorized as ‘Safe’.

Kolar, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga and Chamarajanagar districts have been categorised as over-exploited, where the groundwater extraction is more than 100 per cent against annual extractable groundwater resources.

Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Ballari and Kalaburagi districts have been categorised as lowest when it comes to groundwater extraction, which are between 32 per cent to 40 per cent against the annual extractable groundwater resources.