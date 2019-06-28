Groundwater recharge: K'taka to follow Maha model

The state government will follow the Kadavanchi (in Jalna district of Maharashtra) model for water conservation measures, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has said.

"The people of Kadavanchi village were facing acute shortage of water. The villagers joined hands in constructing agri ponds and check dams so as increase groundwater. No the village is not facing water scarcity. A similar ambitious plan will be introduced in Karnataka also," the chief minister said.

He was speaking to reporters at Ujalamba village of Basavakalyna taluk on Friday. The chief minister had stated in the village as part of his "Grama Vastavya" programme.

Each village in all the 30 districts of Karnataka would be selected for implementing the project. A team of officers from the state has already visited Kadavanchi for gathering information, the chief minister said. He said that the state government would provide an incentive of Rs 1 crore if 100 villages come together to form a cooperative.