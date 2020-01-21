Growing discontent may force BJP govt to scrap DyCM posts

With the expansion of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s Cabinet imminent, indications are that the three deputy chief ministerial positions may be scrapped owing to growing discontent among senior BJP legislators.

Several MLAs and ministers have voiced their opinion against the berths in the past and even the chief minister is learnt to be not keen on having three deputies.

While this is expected to soothe the nerves of many senior BJP leaders, inclusion of newly elected legislators in

the Cabinet might pile fresh woes on the disgruntled state unit.

Statements by senior BJP leaders hinting that not all newly elected MLAs will be inducted to the Cabinet, could well cause fresh headaches for the saffron party.

The announcement in August 2019 by BJP leadership that three DyCMs will be inducted in the Cabinet, including Laxman Savadi -who was not a legislator - led to a furore among BJP ranks with several MLAs openly contesting the high command decision. Apart from Savadi, first-time minister C N Ashwath Narayan’s ascension as DyCM had also caused a heartburn to BJP leaders, especially from Bengaluru.

Moreover, sidelining Valmiki leader B Sriramulu - who was pitted to be the DyCM candidate during the run up to 2018 Assembly polls - had also come to haunt the BJP leadership. Sriramulu, who has harboured DyCM ambitions, has attempted to arm twist the State BJP leadership by rallying Valmiki community - a prominent ST community in Karnataka - behind him.

Another aspirant for the DyCM post was newly elected MLA from Gokak, Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was among the first to rebel against the Congress-JD(S) coalition, and back Yediyurappa, was assured of a DyCM berth.

Now with Cabinet expansion on the horizon, sources say that DyCM posts - a prime cause among heartburn in several senior BJP leaders - will be scrapped. “Or else, demand for the post by some BJP leaders will only increase,” sources said.

Meanwhile, Narayan’s statement in Delhi that all elected MLAs will be inducted in the Cabinet “more or less” has raised questions on whether all the legislators in the 17-member group that quit the coalition will be accommodated. Moreover, Yediyurappa might also be compelled to

induct a few senior BJP MLAs, who have made their dissatisfaction clear, in order to prevent further discord in the party. “I’m confident I will continue as DyCM,” Narayan added.