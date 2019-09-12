GTD maintains distance from JD(S)

The resentment of former minister G T Devegowda over his party has continued as stayed away from 'Chithana Manthana', the JD(S) workers' meeting, chaired by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy in the city on Thursday.

Devegowda said there was no invitation for him to the meeting and expressed displeasure about the party leaders. “I don’t have any political guru. Kumaraswamy became chief minister twice and MP only because of his father H D Deve Gowda. But, I entered politics on my own,” he said adding that the people have lost hopes on Kumaraswamy.

GTD can go, says Gowda

Meanwhile, the rift between the JD(S) and Gowda appears to be widening.

Devegowda has been airing his displeasure with the party leadership amid speculation that he may be veering towards the BJP. “Why should I talk about him? Let him go wherever he wants to. Who is keeping him captive?” he said.