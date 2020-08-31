Guest teachers demand Covid-19 relief package

Guest teachers who were working in government primary and high schools in Dakshina Kannada staged a protest demanding a Covid-19 relief package.

The protest was organised by Dakshina Kannada unit of Rajya Sarkari Prathamika mathu Praudashale Athithi Shikshakara Sangha under the aegis of Akhila Bharatha Shikshana Ulisi Samithi, in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru, on Monday.

The protesters said that the guest teachers should be given priority while recruiting the teachers. Special weightage should be given for guest teachers during the recruitment.

The guest teachers should not be removed from work when the school reopens and job security should be given to them, they demanded.

The honorarium paid for guest teachers should be increased. It should be paid for 12 months in a year instead of paying only during school hours. The government should also issue service certificate to the guest teachers and introduce PF and ESI facility for them, the protesters said.

Chandrika, president of the association, said, “We have been working for a meagre salary for the last several years. The closure of the schools following the Covid-19 induced lockdown has inconvenienced the teachers without any honorarium. Without a salary, we are finding it difficult to eke out a living. Many have been pushed to depression.”

She said the government should slowly regularise the services of guest teachers. The model followed in regularising the services of guest teachers serving in Morarji Desai/Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential Schools should be followed by the state government.

By regularising the services of guest teachers, their Constitutional rights should be upheld by the government, thereby help in maintaining the quality in education, she added.