Gujarat moulvi recovers from Covid-19, discharged from hospital

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • May 09 2020, 20:57 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 21:00 ist

The moulvi (preacher) from Gujarat (P-447) who had tested positive for Covid-19 and was in the isolation ward of the district hospital, has recovered from the pandemic and was discharged on Saturday. 

The preacher had come to Tumakuru on May 12 and was residing in a masjid in the city because of the country-wide lockdown. He has been treated for 14 days. The hospital staff garlanded him and discharged him. 

"He will be placed in home quarantine. Because he is from a different state, his throat swab and sputum samples will be tested again after 28 days. If the samples test negative, then he will be sent home to Gujarat after seeking the permission of the government," said a Health official. 

 

