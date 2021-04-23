Gulbarga MLA Basavaraj Mattimud tests Covid-19 positive

Gulbarga rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimud on Friday said that he had tested positive for Covid-19.
ಕೊರೋನಾ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು, ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ಬಂದಿದೆ. ವೈದ್ಯರ ಸಲಹೆಯಂತೆ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಪಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಇತ್ತೀಚೆಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಸಂಪರ್ಕಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದವರು...
Posted by Basavaraj Mattimadu on Thursday, 22 April 2021
Taking to Facebook to announce the news, the MLA said, "I have contracted Covid and am receiving treatment on the advise of the doctors. Those who have come in contact with me should undergo Covid-19 test. Public should wear mask and maintain social distance."
