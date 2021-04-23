Gulbarga MLA Basavaraj Mattimud tests Covid-19 positive

Gulbarga MLA Basavaraj Mattimud tests Covid-19 positive

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Apr 23 2021, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 15:42 ist
Representative image: iStock photo

Gulbarga rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimud on Friday said that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

ಕೊರೋನಾ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು, ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ಬಂದಿದೆ. ವೈದ್ಯರ ಸಲಹೆಯಂತೆ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಪಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಇತ್ತೀಚೆಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಸಂಪರ್ಕಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದವರು...

Posted by Basavaraj Mattimadu on Thursday, 22 April 2021

Taking to Facebook to announce the news, the MLA said, "I have contracted Covid and am receiving treatment on the advise of the doctors. Those who have come in contact with me should undergo Covid-19 test. Public should wear mask and maintain social distance."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gulbarga
Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management

DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management

 