Gutted library: Owner wants govt to regularise land

Syed Ishaq, whose library was gutted by miscreants recently, has appealed to the authorities to regularise the place where the library was functioning so far. He was running the library on an unauthorised land.

Ishaq had established a library on the land belonging to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) at Rajeev Nagar in the city. He has now urged the government to officially allot land for the library.

Miscreants had torched the library recently, which had a collection of more than 11,000 books, including 3,000 Kannada books, 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita, 1,500 copies of Bible and 1,000 Urdu books.

Ishaq spoke to BJP state unit vice-president M Rajendra, who visited him on Sunday.

Rajendra said Ishaq requested land for the library and sought help for the construction of a room to run the library.

Rajendra said B Y Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, had shown keen interest and assured 100% support for the reconstruction of the library.

“Vijayendra spoke to me and Ishaq over phone. He has promised all possible help for Ishaq,” Rajendra said.

He said despite Ishaq being uneducated and poor, he is a role model for many, owing to his service and commitment towards Kannada.

“We will definitely help him in connection with re-establishing the library,” Rajendra said.

Ishaq said he will run the library till his last days and he just needs a room for the purpose. A large number of people have extended support for rebuilding the library.