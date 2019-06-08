Guttedar likens Gulbarga LS poll to cult movie Sholay

BJP leaders Malikayya Gutteder on Saturday likened the Gulbarga Lok Sabha election to the Bollywood’s cult cinema Sholay and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge to Gabbar Singh.

Speaking at a function organised to felicitate new MPs and MLA here, he compared state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa to Baldev Singh Thakur of Sholay film. “I am Amitabh Bachchan and Baburao Chinchansur is Dharmendra. We managed to bring down Mallikarjun Kharge, known for his haughtiness like Gabbar Singh,” he told.

“Priyank Khrge is Samba here. He couldn’t give a good lead to his father in his Assembly constituency,” Guttedar chided.

BJP General Secretary N Ravikumar appealed to the party workers not to make any personal comments or allegations against Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyank Kharge.