Guv to take Vidhana Soudha’s grand steps for joint session

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will take the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha to enter the Legislative Assembly where he will address a joint session on Monday, making him the first head of the state to do this in many years.

“For many years, and for various reasons, governors used the elevator to enter the Assembly. This time, we requested the Governor to climb the grand steps and enter the Assembly Hall. He has agreed,” Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri told reporters.

Kageri and Legislative Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti met Gehlot earlier in the day and formally invited him to address both houses of the legislature, the first session this year. The session will start February 14 and will end on February 25.

As per tradition, Gehlot will be accompanied by the Mysuru and City Armed Reserve police bands along with the equestrian squad.

The session is expected to be stormy with the Opposition Congress considering raising the hijab controversy, 40% kickbacks charge levelled by the contractors association, Mekedatu project, infrastructure woes in Bengaluru among other issues. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has convened a meeting of party legislators on February 14, after Gehlot’s address.

The Assembly secretariat has received 2,062 questions from legislators, 81 calling attention notices and 31 notices under Rule 351, Kageri said. “We have also received two bills – Karnataka Stamps (Amendment) Bill and Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill,” he added.

With Covid-19 receding, citizens will be permitted to view the Assembly proceedings from inside the hall, Kageri pointed out.

Kageri said he will consider allotting two days for a discussion on electoral reforms in the upcoming session. Calling it an “important subject that is vital for democracy,” Kageri said he will discuss it with floor leaders in the business advisory committee meeting. “I have requested (Horatti) also to take up this discussion in the upper house,” he said.

