H D Deve Gowda greets Mahinda Rajapaksa for winning Sri Lanka general election

JDS Supremo H D Deve Gowda on Friday greeted Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for his party's landslide victory in the island nation's parliamentary elections.

In a tweet, Gowda said, "Congratulations to my dear friend President Rajapaksa for securing the people's mandate. I wish you the very best in your endeavour to lead your country and all its people to a path of peace and prosperity."

Sri Lanka's strongman responded to the wishes positively. "Thank you for your kind wishes," Rajapaksa tweeted. The Rajapaksa led Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) had won 145 seats and with its allies have 150 seats, a two-thirds majority in the 225-member parliament.