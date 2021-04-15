H D Kumaraswamy blames govt’s laxity for second Covid wave

Kumaraswamy blames govt’s laxity for second Covid wave

Kumaraswamy said Yediyurappa’s assurance for an all-party meeting on Covid regulation was a futile effort

Bharath Joshi
  • Apr 15 2021, 00:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 04:04 ist
H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH file photo

Both the Centre and the state have been lax about the second Covid wave. Even though they anticipated a surge in cases, adequate measures were not taken to ensure infrastructure and medication, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has alleged.

Taking to Twitter, Kumaraswamy said Yediyurappa’s assurance for an all-party meeting on Covid regulation was a futile effort without the government working on infrastructure building. “What is the point in conducting meetings when the government is not ready with the infrastructure required for Covid management?” he sought to know.

“The Covid medication Remdesivir is in short supply. The Centre exported it as it pleased without thinking about local need. It has now put a stop after reports of shortage. It’s too late now. The medication is sold in the black market, not to mention the fake medication,” he stated.

Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
H D Kumaraswamy

