H D Kumaraswamy tests Covid-19 positive, in isolation

Kumaraswamy also requested those who came in contact with him in the three-four days to get tested for Covid-19 without fail

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 11 2022, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 22:20 ist
JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

Former chief minister of Karnataka H D Kumaraswamy on Monday tested postive for Covid-19, the JD(S) leader confirmed in a tweet. 

"Following symptoms of light fever & body pain, I underwent Covid test. The results have come positive. Doctors have advice me for home isolation & treatment," he tweeted. 

He added that as per the doctor's advice, he would undergo treatment at home for the next 10 days.

He appealed all not to visit him.

