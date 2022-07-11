H D Kumaraswamy tests Covid-19 positive, in isolation

Former chief minister of Karnataka H D Kumaraswamy on Monday tested postive for Covid-19, the JD(S) leader confirmed in a tweet.

"Following symptoms of light fever & body pain, I underwent Covid test. The results have come positive. Doctors have advice me for home isolation & treatment," he tweeted.

He added that as per the doctor's advice, he would undergo treatment at home for the next 10 days.

He appealed all not to visit him.

Kumaraswamy also requested those who came in contact with him in the three-four days to get tested for Covid-19 without fail.