H K Patil accuses BJP of indulging in horse-trading

Senior Congress leader and Gadag MLA H K Patil on Thursday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah for the political turmoil in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Patil said, the state BJP unit was indulging in horse-trading to poach MLAs from rival parties at the behest of the prime minister and the BJP chief.

“We have seen how they (BJP leaders) took away our MLA K Sudhakar. The BJP will fail in its nefarious design,” he said.

The government will survive if the disgruntled MLAs return to the party fold. They have not resigned voluntarily. The Supreme Court should take note of the developments. People are watching the developments, Patil added.

On the state government’s decision to sell vast tracts of land at Toranagallu in Ballari, to the Jindal, the former RDPR minister said, “No decision was taken on the issue at the first meeting chaired by Home Minister M B

Patil.”