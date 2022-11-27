H K Patil flays Guv Gehlot for discussing border row with Maharashtra counterpart

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot has committed a mistake by discussing the state’s border issues with his counterpart from Maharashtra, former minister H K Patil has said.

“Karnataka and Maharashtra are states, not separate countries. They (governors) are not heads of separate countries,” Patil, a sitting MLA and the Congress incharge in Maharashtra, said.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Patil said he was referring to the recent meeting of governors from the neighbouring states where the border dispute and other issues were discussed.

“Who has given powers to the governor to discuss the issue? The state government should answer the public as to why it sent the governor to discuss the issue,” Patil said.

He pointed out that the Maharashtra government was giving unnecessary and irresponsible statements on the matter.

“In this issue, Karnataka’s stand is clear. That is to maintain status quo or implement the Mahajan Commission report in toto,” the former minister said.

Any decision on the border issue cannot be taken by the state government and it has to be a decision by the people of the state, he noted.

Patil also urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to form a separate department and appoint a minister to deal with the border row.