Hailstorm wreaks havoc on crops in central and old Mysuru districts

Hailstorm, accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds, lashed old Mysuru region and central districts on Thursday, causing widespread damage to crops.
Horticulture crops on vast tract of land were damaged in the hailstorm that lashed Shidlaghatta taluk on Thursday evening. Large hailstones wreaked havoc on grapes and tomato crops and polyhouses at Gowdanahalli, Ammagarahalli and surrounding areas in the taluk. Farmer Bachegowda alone is said to have incurred losses to the tune of Rs 26 lakh.
Heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, has damaged mango crop in parts of Ramanagara district, including Magadi, Channapatna and Kanakapur taluks.
The unseasonal rain since Wednesday night has left farmers in distress in Hassan district. Incessant showers have left the farmland inundated in Sakaleshpur, Arasikere and Channarayapatna taluks.
Shravanabelagola town has recorded a healthy 7.3 cm of rain in the last 24 hours. Gandasi registered 6.1 cm while Hosuru saw 4.3 cm of rain.
Parts of Chitradurga district, including the town, witnessed sharp showers on Thursday evening. Tree fall incidents have been reported in parts of the district.
Bengaluru, northern part in particular, experienced thundershowers on Thursday afternoon. The 30-minute spell left many low-lying areas and roads flooded.
Parts of Gadag and Vijayapura districts witnessed heavy rain, along with thunder activity on Thursday. Rain played spoilsport for the traders at Dambal shandy.
Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu district also received sharp showers in the day.
