HAL’s helicopter division gets new CEO

The helicopter division of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) saw the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Thursday.

S Anbuvelan, a 34-year-veteran of the firm, was handed the CEO position. He was previously heading the Helicopter Division as Executive Director.

“My focus will be to ensure quality products and services and timely delivery from the Helicopter Complex,” Anbuvelan said.

He holds a BE in Mechanical Engineering from Alagappa Chettiar College of Engineering, Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, and a Masters of Technology in Aircraft Production Engineering from IIT Madras. He also holds a postgraduate Diploma in Business Management from XIME, Bengaluru.

He joined HAL as a management trainee (technical) in 1986. He was involved in productionising ALH’s integrated transmission assembly, ramping up production of ALH gear boxes, reduction of snags during equipping of ALH and quality improvements in the repairs and overhauls of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters at Barrackpore. He also helped streamline ALH production.