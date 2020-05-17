Half of Karnataka's COVID-19 cases in north, central region

More than half of Karnataka’s COVID-19 cases are in 14 districts of north and central Karnataka.

According to the medical bulletin released by the State government on May 17, Karnataka has recorded 1,147 positive cases of coronavirus, of which 616 (53.7%) were reported in north and central Karnataka and in terms of death also, the regions have recorded 19 (51.35%) of 37 cases in State.

In terms of active cases also, the 14 districts have 376 (62.6%) of the 600 cases and only 221 (43.42%) of 509 patients who are discharged from hospitals after recovery in Karnataka are from this region.

The 14 districts include Belagavi (Total cases: 114), Kalaburagi (104), Davangere (89), Bagalkot (71), Bidar (55), Vijaypur (54), Uttara Kannada (42), Dharwad (26), Ballari (18), Shivamogga (14), Gadag (12), Chitradurga (9), Yadgir (5) and Haveri (5).

Koppal and Raichur have so far remained in green zone without recording a single case since the outbreak of the pandemic in India. In the first 17 days of May, the 14 districts have reported 271 cases and majority of these cases were reported after the Union government permitted movement of stranded labourers, tourists, students, pilgrims and others to reach their home towns. Majority of these cases have a travel history to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Ajmer, and Delhi.

With 114 positive cases, Belagavi is the second capital for COVID-19 in Karnataka. However, its recovery rate is improving with 54 patients already discharged. As on Sunday, there were 59 patients receiving treatment at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, the district COVID-19 centre. Majority of the cases were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi. Belagavi city, Hirebagewadi, Kudachi, Sankeshwar and three villages surrounding Belagavi reported the highest number of cases. In spite of the high number of cases, Belagavi district reported only one death.

Kalaburagi, which reported the first death related to COVID-19 in the entire country, continues to be the district with the highest number of deaths: seven. Bengaluru Urban too has reported seven deaths. Kalaburagi, Bengaluru are followed by Dakshin Kannada district with five deaths, Davangere with four and Vijaypur three. Bagalkot and Gadag are the only other north Karnataka districts which have recorded one death each.