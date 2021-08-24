Handloom corporation opposes calling tenders for uniforms

Even as the Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation has been reeling under losses, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the Corporation to come up with a development plan for its revival.

In a review meeting of the corporation here on Tuesday, Bommai directed it to expand its commercial activities.

With the education department issuing tenders for supply of uniforms, the handloom corporation is losing out on business.

This task must be handed over to the corporation to revive its business, the corporation officials told the chief minister.

The works for supply of uniforms can bring in business of Rs 10 crore to the corporation, they said.

"Also, works related to supply of uniforms used to provide job security to weavers. Of late, the education department has been calling tenders for the same," Siddu Savadi, chairman of the corporation told DH.

Bommai directed officials concerned to issue circular to all departments to procure at least 25% of the textiles required for their respective departments from the corporation.

He asked the corporation to conduct skill development for weavers.

Coordinating with design agencies would help weavers to expand their market, he added. He encouraged the handloom corporation to set up stores to showcase its products.