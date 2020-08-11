Hard work, self-confidence: SSLC toppers in Dakshina Kannada share their mantra for success

The SSLC toppers from Dakshina Kannada district attributed their success to studying regularly, hard work and self-confidence.

Anush A L of Kumaraswamy English Medium High School, Subramanya in Dakshina Kannada who shared the top slot with five others, was on cloud nine after the results were announced.

“Hard work and consistency in studies helped me to excel in the SSLC exam by securing full marks. I was expecting above 620 marks but am elated on having scored a perfect score of 625. I had studied well and my teachers and parents guided me throughout,” he told DH.

“In fact, the lockdown due to Covid-19 had created a bit of tension and irritation. I started studying meticulously once the exam time table was announced by the authorities,” he said.

“I never counted how many hours I studied for. I used to revise the lessons daily. The homework in each subject helped me to revise lessons daily. I want to take up PCMB in my PU,” he added. He hails from Balpa village in Sullia taluk.

Nidhi Rao of Canara High School, Dongerkery, said, “I am overwhelmed with my results. I lost one mark in English. I was expecting 620 and above.”

Daughter of bankers, Nidhi said, “I understood the concepts and revised my studies. The long vacation due to Covid-19 lockdown helped me calm down and study without any stress. I prepared for the exam from day one.”

She said she wants to enter either the medical field or go into research in future.

Sumukha of Sri Satya Sai Lokaseva High School, Alike, said the lockdown helped him to prepare well for the exam.

“Further, the support of teachers, parents and blessings of God helped me to score well. The conducive environment in the hostel helped,” he added.

His parents hail from Kadatoka in Honnavar but are presently staying at Theerthahalli for work.

“I am interested in physics and computer science and want to take up research in the field. I did not waste my time during the lockdown and instead learnt web designing, coding and blogging,” he said.

Kannada medium

Prakrutipriya of Alva’s Kannada Medium High School in Moodbidri scored 622 marks.

“I am very happy. The atmosphere in the hostel helped us to study. Teachers guided us throughout the year,” she said.

Prakrutipriya hails from Ramdurg taluk in Belagavi and is the daughter of a high school teacher.

She said she will take up the science stream in her PU and wishes to become an IAS officer by cracking the UPSC exam in the future.

Sammed Mahaveer Hanje, a farmer’s son from Alagawadi in Raybagh in Belagavi studied at Alva’s Kannada Medium School in Moodbidri and scored 622 marks.

“Teachers and Alva’s Education Trust Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva inspired us to excel in our studies. The lockdown period was utilised effectively for studies. Along with studies, I used to play cricket as well in the hostel, which gave me a break from the monotonous study,” he said.

Other toppers in the district from government schools are Shaivi B (620), Government High School in Koyyur; Akash Madivalayya Hirematha (618) of Morarji Desai Residential School, Macchina; Shwetha (612) of Government Junior College, Venur and Sowmya Sangayya Malimath (612) of Morarji Desai Residential School, Mulki.