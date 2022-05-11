Harsha murder case: Accused to stay in prison for 3 more months

A special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases in Bengaluru has extended the judicial custody of 10 accused by 90 days over the murder of Bajrang dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga.

Judge Kasanappa Naik passed the order by allowing the application moved by the NIA and the report submitted by special public prosecutor P Prasanna Kumar.

Under section 43D(2)(b) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an accused in judicial custody can be detained for 180 days.

In his report to the court, the prosecutor stated that the people of Shivamogga are "terrorised" by the brutal murder of Harsha and that eyewitnesses are not willing to testify. Efforts are being made to find eyewitnesses by giving them assurance that their identity will not be disclosed, the report said.

According to the report, the forensic examination report of electronic gadgets seized from the accused needs to be obtained. And people who were in contact with the accused before and after the offence need to be examined to gather more information, the report said.

Considering the submission, the court allowed the application and granted another 90 days to the investigation agency to complete the probe. It also extended the judicial custody of the accused persons by another 90 days.

The judicial custody of the accused was to expire on May 21.

Harsha was murdered on the night of February 20 at Doddapete police station limits in Shivamogga.