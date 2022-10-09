Hasanamba festival from October 13 to 27

The Hassan district administration is gearing up for a grand Hasanamba jatra mahotsava this year, from October 13 to 27, after two years of scaled-down festival owing to Covid.

The doors of the sanctum sanctorum will be opened as per custom at 12 noon on October 13.

The temple will be cleaned and given a fresh coat of paint, before the public are allowed to have darshan of goddess Hasanamba.

Special pujas and homas will be held the whole night and there will be no public darshan on October 13.

The temple will open its doors to the devotees at 6 am on October 14. It will remain open up to 4 pm, as there will be several rituals thereafter.

The devotees will be allowed to enter the temple from 6 am to 10 pm, from October 15 to 24.

However, there will be a break from 1 pm to 3.30 pm every day for naivedya and other rituals and the public will not be allowed.

Solar eclipse

As there is a solar eclipse on October 25, there will be no entry to the temple.

However, it will resume on October 26. It will remain open from 6 am to 4 pm. After naivedya and other rituals, the public will be allowed to have darshan from 11 pm to 7 am on October 27.

There will be no darshan thereafter, according to temple authorities.

The temple will be closed for the year, at 12 noon on October 27, as per custom, according to assistant commissioner B A Jagadish.