Haven’t received Ramesh’s resignation, says Speaker

The resignation of Congress' Vijayanagar legislator Anand Singh is being examined, Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said Tuesday.

Kumar went through Singh's resignation letter, after which he told reporters that he would have to ascertain whether he wanted to resign on his own accord or under pressure.

The Speaker lost his cool when asked about rebel Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi's resignation. He said neither he nor his office was in receipt of his resignation letter, which Jarkiholi has claimed he had sent through fax. "Let them (MLAs) mind their language before addressing media on such issues. One has to be careful dealing with the Speaker. What do they mean by sending through fax?" Kumar angrily said, pointing out that his office was not the postal department.

The Speaker is the authority to deal with the resignation of legislators.

“Ramesh Jarkiholi hasn’t come to me, hasn't given anything or talked to me,” Kumar told reporters in Kolar earlier in the day, adding that no legislator had sought an appointment with him.

The Congress, the party that Kumar belongs to, is banking on him to delay any further crisis if more MLAs tender their resignation.

It may be noted that on Monday morning, Singh submitted his resignation to Kumar at his Domlur residence. But Kumar denied this, following which Singh went to Raj Bhavan and submitted a copy of his resignation letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala. Soon after, Kumar’s office issued a statement that it was in receipt of Singh’s resignation.

Besides, Kumar is yet to take a call on the Congress’ petition seeking disqualification of three Congress MLAs - Ramesh Jarkiholi, B Nagendra and Mahesh Kumathalli - under the anti-defection law for "anti-party" activity.