Haveri college in soup over carton idea

The Bhagat PU College, which is in the dock for covering students’ heads with cardboard cartons to check copying during examinations, will be de-recognised.

“The college management has failed to give a proper explanation for the notice served. It has simply admitted its fault in a two-line statement. The recognition of the college will be cancelled,” said Deputy Commissioner Krishna Bajpai.

When deputy director of the Department of Pre-University Education S C Peerzade inquired with the college management, the members stated that they wanted the examination procedure to be “different” and wanted to replicate measures adopted by schools in China and Japan.

"We were under the impression that the district administration would appreciate our efforts. With this faith, we got the photographs uploaded on Facebook," said M B Satish, a management member.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar promised action against the college. "There are no words to condemn the perverted behavior of the management. Stringent action will be taken after receiving a detailed report," he said.