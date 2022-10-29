Haveri Kannada Sahitya Sammelana logo unveiled

The logo for the 86th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana was unveiled in Haveri on Saturday. Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar, district minister Shivaram Hebbar, Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi among others released the logo at a programme held at the ZP auditorium.

After several delays, Haveri will host the 86th edition of Sahitya Sammelana on January 6, 7 and 8.

“Over three lakh people are expected to attend the three-day literary event at CM Bommai’s home district. The host city should provide accommodation for at least 25,000 delegates. A main stage named Kanaka-Sharifa-Sarvajna and two sub-stages Papu-Champa and Hosamani Siddappa-Mahadev Banakar should be built,” Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar suggested the officials.

“The host city should be illuminated for 20 km. The success of the event is all dependent on the food and accommodation committees. All committees should work in tandem to make the literary event a grand success,” the minister said.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi said, “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the three-day sammelana on January 6. As many as 86 achievers will be felicitated and as many books will be released during the 86th edition of the literary festival. Kannada Ratha will carry the Kannada torch from Bhuvanagiri in Uttara Kannada district to the venue."

What’s in the logo?

The logo carries pictures that represent the Haveri district. It includes a blackbuck, a species of deer found in abundance in Ranebennur; cardamom garland of Haveri; the famed Byadagi chilli; peacock, representing the sanctuary in Bankapur; Bhuvaneshwari Devi; Madaga Masuru lake; Galaganath temple; Purasiddeshwara temple of Haveri; Hangal Kumaraswami; Jnanpith awardee V K Gokak; Kanakadasa; Ambigara Chowdaiah; Shishunala Sharif; Sharane Helavanakatte Giriyamma; freedom fighter Mailara Mahadevappa; father of Kannada novels Galaganatha; inscription on Janapada university and the headquarters of Kannada Sahitya Parishat.