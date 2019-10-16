HC adjourns hearing of Rao's petition

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao challenging the deferring of model code of conduct for the upcoming bypolls to the 15 Assembly constituencies and the appointment of disqualified MLAs to various boards and corporations.

Hearing the petition, the single judge bench comprising Justice B Veerappa adjourned the matter to Thursday. The court directed the state government and the Election Commission to submit details on the action being taken in this regard.

The bench also expressed its displeasure over the absence of advocates representing both the state government and the Election Commission during the hearing.