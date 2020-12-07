HC asks for report on action against M'luru Smart City

HC asks KSPCB report on action against Mangaluru Smart City Limited

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 07 2020, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 00:33 ist
The High Court has directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to submit a report on the action initiated by it against Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) if the latter had not complied with the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka passed this direction on the PIL pertaining to solid waste management in Mangaluru, especially after the garbage disaster incident at Pachchnadi in 2019.  

The bench observed that there could be a conflict of interest since the commissioner of Mangalore City Corporation holds the office of the Managing Director, MSCL. The bench made this observation after going through the affidavit filed by Akshay Sridhar as the Managing Director of MSCL.

“We are putting 8th respondent (MSCL) to notice that unless we are satisfied that it is complying with Construction and Demolition Waste Management, Rules we have no option but to stop all constructions, especially in the light of the fact that 8th respondent is generating C and D waste up to 5,000 metric tonne every six months,” the bench said.

The bench directed the KSPCB to file a report explaining why no action had been taken against the MSCL. “If it is found that there is no compliance, the board shall initiate criminal prosecution for noncompliance,” the court said.

 

 

 

 

