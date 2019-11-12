HC bins, plea by DKS, aides on dropping charges

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the revision petition filed by former minister D K Shivakumar and his aides, challenging the order of the Special Court for Cases against MLAs and MPs, regarding dropping the charges following I-T raids.

The Special Court recently rejected the petition on dropping the charges in connection with the Income Tax (I-T) department raids on his Delhi flat

and seizure of Rs 8.6 crore.

Challenging the special court order, Shivakumar and his aides N Rajendra,

Anjaneya Hanumantaiah had filed the revision petition before the high court.

Justice B A Patil observed in the order that the I-T

had registered the case under the I-T Act and under Section 120-B of the Indian Panel Code, which is appropriate.